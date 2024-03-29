Oyerapa FM presenter Aunty Naa has reportedly got married in a private wedding

Aunty Naa is reported to have married a Ghanaian lawyer based in Canada

A video has popped up detailing the private wedding of Aunty Naa, which is her second marriage

Ghanaian radio presenter Aunty Naa has reportedly tied the knot with a Ghanaian lawyer based in Canada.

The Oyerepa FM presenter, known in private life as Eunice Naa Amerley Nortey, is reported to have married on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Aunty Naa has remarried in Kumasi Photo source: @barimah_makeup_artististry

Source: Instagram

According to Vimbuzz TV, the award-winning media personality's nuptials were an exclusive, invitation-only affair held at her home in Kumasi.'

Details of the low-key wedding have remained tightly under wraps but the report indicates that an insider revealed that Aunty Naa's new husband is a well-established lawyer. While primarily residing in Canada, the groom frequently visits Ghana.

This happens to be Aunty Naa's second marriage. She was previously married to another popular Ghanaian radio host Yaw Adu a.k.a. Boneshaker. Like Aunty Naa, Boneshaker has maintained a major media presence in the country for over a decade.

Source: YEN.com.gh