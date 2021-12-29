Top Ghanaian rapper, Medikal has recently commented on how his style of music receives constant criticism

In a Twitter post, he stated that his music can continually be laughed at but Ghanaians should bear in mind that just at the age of 27, he has built seven houses

Tweeps who saw his post had mixed opinions about the young musician's statement

Well known Ghanaian rapper, Amg Medikal legally known as Samuel Adu Frimpong has recently taken to social media to open up about how he has risen through the hatred from some individuals over the years.

The post sighted on his verified Twitter timeline by YEN.com.gh had the young artist stating that his style of music gets laughed at and criticised but thankfully, he has been able to amass properties from it.

The driven young man revealed that at the age of 27, he has been able to build seven houses.

He shared that the 7th house is located in Aburi in the Eastern Region.

Medikal went ahead to state that his hope is to have a good financial standing even at the age of 50.

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 3,000 likes, more than 90 quote tweets and 400 retweets.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below;

@MUDASIRU_YAKEEN wrote:

I’m proud of what you’ve achieved at this age. But don’t follow what people say and just make comments. All what you have achieved can be lost within a twinkle of an eye. God is powerful my brother

@thatfredboy commented:

The fact that you’ve been able to invest your money wisely and reap the benefits doesn’t stop people from criticizing you. They didn’t say you are poor. So how about a clap back like “I won this award with this or that song” and not “My music is trash but I have money”

@sotbluee replied:

You didn't wake up all of a sudden to change your style...a lot of consideration went in place and this is why you're still relevant and we still talk about you.

From @kofiamanfo_:

Boss we love you that be why because then times, by heart boy, confirm, Anthem, connect eiiiiii you were good, so sad I can't say same for now

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Medikal put his closet on display flaunting so many clothes and shoes in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

His closet is large and houses all kinds of expensive designer wear any rich man like Medikal could boast of.

He also held his daughter, Island Frimpong, in his arms, and the proud look on Medikal’s face could not be missed.

