In the video, Strika was lying on a couch as he watched his interview on the TV and had a smile on his face

Many people have expressed happiness at the recent resurgence of Strika, whose has gone downhill since featuring on Beast Of No Nation

Ghanaian actor Strika, known for his role in Beast Of No Nation, was seen beaming with pride in a video as he watched a recent interview he granted on television. The once-prominent actor, whose acting journey took a downturn after the acclaimed film, is now finding his feat back in the scene.

In the video capturing the moment, Strika was comfortably lying on a couch, his eyes fixed on the TV screen where his interview was playing. For many who have followed Strika's journey, his comeback has made them happy.

The actor, who had seemingly faded from the spotlight since his impactful role in Beast Of No Nation, has been facing a lot of challenges in his path in recent times. Prominent figures like Ras Nene and Gunshot have come forward to help Strika get back into the limelight.

Ghanaian encourage Strika

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

nanabavictorious said:

Pls let the paperwork works o, Ghana we Dey the moment he shines the family will come for him like akete

Jahnyce reacted:

May God bless you Gunshot...and Please Strike humble yourself for Gunshot through him I see God will take you far

#GHpage wrote:

wendy take do u aww God wl replenish whatever u lost bro✌️

Mariam Adepah Boaten reacted:

hmmm bro sorry wai what Wendy has is not good at all that's life so please take it easy ❤️love you bro

Strika asks for help

In another story, Beast Of No Nations star Strika said he wants to return to school if he gets someone to sponsor him.

The young actor indicated in a recent interview that he would not mind going back to JHS.

Strika, who is now working with Dr Likee's crew, pleaded for a good samaritan to sponsor him through school.

