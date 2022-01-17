Stonebwoy's daughter, Jidula, has caused a stir online with a video of her describing her father as a cute guy

In the said video, her mother held a can with her father's photo embossed on it and the little girl was stunned to see him

When the mother asked for clarification, Jidula stressed that her father is so cute and went on to speak about him

Many people have reacted to the video and called Jidula a smart, intelligent, and lovely girl with an American accent

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Stonebwoy’s daughter, Catherine Jidula, has surprised her mother Louisa when she exclaimed that her father is a cute guy.

Louis was holding a can of drink with Stonebwoy’s photo embossed on it. As soon as Jidula saw the father’s photo, she screamed and told her mother that he is a cute guy.

When the mother asked who, she went on to say “daddy, daddy is a cute guy”.

A collage of Jidula and parents. Photo credit: @drlouisa_/instagram

Source: Instagram

Out of surprise, Louisa screamed and called someone to come and listen to Jidula saying the father is cute.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

She shared the video to her Instagram with a caption suggesting that she was utterly shocked to hear her daughter speak in that way.

Many people react to Jidula’s video

The video has impressed many people and they have admired Jidula for her smartness and intelligence.

Some people were dazzled over her accent, with some asking to know what school she attends.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

margaret_dery: “It was at that moment that mummy realized she’s in a competition with her own daughter.”

shelaryn_naa: “Wahala for who not get cute guy.”

thebridalperfection_gh: “Is her accent for me ..Eeish too much accent CJ.”

ohemaa_trimud3: “The Accent alone.”

___mizz_aj: “@ohemaa_trimud3 Charlie mese which school does she attend so i send my kids der.”

october_very_ownnn: “You people think she is a kid eeerrrr eeeeeiiii grandma CJ.”

abena_grachy: “Eeei is the accent for me. Mey3m koraa ahye me.”

its_too_late_ralph: “Ah dem no born am for Ghana??? Like eiii the ascent crazy.”

mavisgh_: “Eiii English madam.”

dzidzorveron: “CJ won't kill person eish.”

hajiaalimantusadiya: “Eiii C mama.”

edna_alakamanu: “Accent.”

white_money543: “That is 1GAD.”

Smart big sister to her brother

Catherine Jidula has also proven to be the best big sister to her younger brother, L.Janam Satekla.

In an earlier publication by YEN.com.gh, photos and videos show how Jidula is able to protect his brother, care for him, entertain him, and even more in the absence of their parents.

Many people have lauded the little girl, and called Stonebwoy and his wife blessed for having such an intelligent daughter.

Source: YEN.com.gh