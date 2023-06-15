Ghanaian Actor Komfo Kolege painfully became a widower after his wife died whiles giving birth to their first child

The news hit Ghanaians heavily as the Kumawood actor had become famous for his skilled representation of traditional priests

He was not left to mourn alone on the funeral day, which was packed with his colleagues who consoled him

Ghanaian actor Collins Oteng, known in the movie industry as Komfo Kolege, lost his wife in November 2022 in the labour ward.

Since the incident, the Kumawood actor has been tightlipped about events surrounding his wife's death.

For the first time after the tragic incident, Komfo Kolege opened up to Delay. He described how he was told that his wife did not survive childbirth.

Many have commented that this is one of Delay's saddest interviews. Komfo Kolege spoke about waiting barefooted outside the maternity ward for his wife and son.

According to him, the doctor called a close friend to be with him before they broke the news to him. He said:

He took me inside the car and told me a proverb about men drinking bitter medicine. So I was confused because what has bitterness got to do with my wife giving birth? And he said both my wife and son died, just like that.

Those who were close to us knew how much I loved her. And so they found it difficult to break the news to me.

Watch the interview below:

Ghanaians commiserate with Komfo Kolege as he recounts how his wife died during labour

The heartwrenching interview with Delay left many thinking about human mortality. Some Ghanaians sent consoling words to comfort the widower.

Sebastian Abasaana commented:

Eiii! How strong is the human heart to contain such? God be with you strong man.

Cashes Man wrote:

Things like these are tough to accept. May God heal him.

Elvis Asare commented:

That news that day was just bad

Dr Likee loses his three-month-old daughter, Kumawwod actors come together to mourn with him

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how the Kumasi fraction of Ghanaian actors showed solidarity at Ras Nene's daughter's funeral.

The comic actor painfully lost his baby girl on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. She was reported to have been only three months old.

A video showed Komfo Kolege, Nana Ama McBrown and other Kumawood stars consoling Ras Nene at the funeral.

