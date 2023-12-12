Strika, in an interview, opened up about his relationship with fellow movie star Abraham Attah and the last time he heard from him

The actor said they used to be in touch when they were kids after Beast Of No Nation, but he does not hear from Attah anymore

He said now that Attah is a big star in the US, it is hard to reach out to him, and only possible through his management

Ghanaian actor Strika has opened up about his relationship with fellow movie star Abraham Attah, revealing the challenges of maintaining their friendship in the face of Attah's stardom in the United States.

Strika and Abraham Attah Photo Source: abraham.attah, ras_nene

Strika reminisced about their close connection during their younger years after starring together in the acclaimed film Beast Of No Nation. However, he revealed that the once-frequent communication between them has dwindled over time.

The actor shared that, unfortunately, he no longer hears from Attah, attributing the change to Attah's fame in the US. Strika expressed that as Attah has become a prominent star, reaching out to him has become a difficult task, with the only viable channel being through Attah's management.

We used to be in touch a lot when we were kids after Beast Of No Nation, but these days, it's hard to get through to him. He's a big star in the US, and the only way to reach out is through his management.Strika revealed

Ghanaians encourage Strika

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Elorm said:

I liked the way he called him….. A B

KOFI commented:

I like the way he answers questions, very matured

gameova581 reacted:

Good answers Striker ❤️

Strika shoots skit with Ras Nene

In another story, Ras Nene and Strika have released a trailer for their new project titled Striker, and many Ghanaians are impressed by the quality.

The movie is dedicated to Strika, and Ghanaians are happy with Ras Nene for going out of his way to help the former child star.

The trailer has a very high definition, making folks urge Ras Nene to get the movie on platforms like Netflix.

Source: YEN.com.gh