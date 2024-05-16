Dancer Endurance Grand has flown out of the country to Berlin, Germany, for the first time

The viral dancer will be part of the coaches for the CDC festival, one of Europe's biggest Afrodance events

Her first stint with the students has impressed many of them as they took to social media to hail her

In April, young Ghanaian dancer Endurance Dzigbordi Dedzo announced her new role as a coach for Berlin's CDC festival.

The dancer's announcement caused a frenzy online, as she expressed her excitement about embarking on her first major gig abroad.

Endurance has arrived in Berlin just in time for her Afropop dance workshop session on May 15.

Endurance Grand thrills her students in Berlin

The CDC festival, funded by the Senate Department for Culture and Social Cohesion, will be held in Berlin from May 15 to 20.

Endurance Grand coached her first session on Wednesday, thrilling her students with her presence and routines.

One of her students remarked, "finally meeting my inspiration, a strong female afro dancer. Dreams come true. Thank you very much for sharing your energy, fire and knowledge straight from the source, Ghana."

Another said, "She filled the place with such positive energy and reminded me that it was all about feeling joy and keeping dance playful."

The dancer reacted to her first successful dance class in Berlin by saying,

"I'm filled with happiness and gratitude chale. Having to do what you love watch people do it too, and they give you a good, responsive energy whilst they do it..."

Endurance will run another class on the last day of the CDC festival. She is one of only two dancers to coach multiple sessions at the festival this year.

Scores of fans and her DWP Academy colleagues were excited about her trip to Europe, and they took to social media to praise her.

Endurance Grand racks 8.1 million followers on TikTok

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Endurance Grande had hit 8.1 million followers on TikTok, becoming one of the most followed Ghanaian internet personalities on TikTok.

Endurance celebrated this milestone with a dance, posting an impressive dance routine on her TikTok account.

