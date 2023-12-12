Beast Of No Nations star, Strika, has plans to go back to school if he gets someone to sponsor him

The young actor indicated in a recent interview that he would not mind going back to the JHS

Strika, who is now working Dr Likee's crew, pleaded for a good samaritan to sponsor him through school

Young actor Strika, known in private life as Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, has expressed a desire to go back to school.

In a recent interview, Strika revealed that he would grab the opportunity if a good samaritan would put him back in school.

Strika has plans to go back to school Photo source: Poleeno Multimedia

Source: Youtube

Strika's fall from grace

Strika, who gained fame for his role in the Hollywood film Beast Of No Nation alongside Idris Elba and Abraham Attah, fell off the radar.

Unlike Atta, who took the opportunity and is now studying at Tufts University in the US, Strika is reported to have himself entangled in substance abuse.

He was recently spotted on social media looking unkempt. The video triggered sad reactions from Ghanaians who wondered what might have gone wrong.

Dr Likee to Strika's rescue

Following Strika's recent video, Dr Likee added the young actor to his comic skit crew and supported him.

Already, he has been integrated into the Likee team and has had some of their works released online.

Strika won't mind going back to JHS

Despite this significant win, Strika believes he can do more to get his life back on track. According to him, education is one sure way for him to be successful.

For this reason, he is willing to go back to and even restart from the Junior High School (JHS) level.

In his latest interview with Poleeno Multimedia, Strika appealed for help to go back to school.

Watch the video below:

Strika attacks Dr Likee for using him without pay in skit

Meanwhile, Strika showed Dr Likee his hardcore side when he attacked the latter in one of their latest skits.

Strika, who acted like someone Likee had cheated, made his senior colleague 'run for his life'.

The young actor was so serious and impressive that many people wondered if it was real or an act.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh