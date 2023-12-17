Fella Makafui And Medikal Play Mind Games As Rapper Attempts To Outsmart His Wife: “Send Me Cash”
- Actress Fella Makafui and rapper Medika bonded during a live conversation where the pair attempted to outsmart each other
- The celebrity couple oozed warmth while vibing like inseparable friends who missed each other intensely
- The video in which the pair talked about their daughter, Island Frimpong, has gathered reactions after being watched many times
Celebrity couple actress Fella Makafui and rapper Medikal exuded sweetness during a live conversation where the pair attempted to outsmart each other.
The rare footage begins with Medikal requesting his significant other to send him money since he couldn't use his credit card, but Fella Makafui indicated she, too, was short on cash.
The actress claimed she was using borrowed data for an internet connection and urged her spouse to hurry up their discussion because she was about to lose power. The couple laughed over their amusing chat and failure to outwit each other.
Fella Makafui and Medikal know how to get people talking, and their new video elicited reactions.
Fella Makafui donate to Mepe flood victims
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui delivered vital relief items to victims of the Akosombo-Kpong hydroelectric dam spillage in the North Tongu district in the Volta Region.
It comes amid a severe crisis caused by flood waters that took over the homes and property of Mepe residents.
Through her foundation, Fella Makafui Foundation, the actress and her team decided to witness the destruction caused by the Akosombo Dam water spillage.
Akosombo Dam spillage: Affected farmers to get $40m support from government
Also, YEN.com.gh reported that farmers who lost farmlands due to devastating flooding from the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams are set to benefit from $40 million.
According to Agricultural Minister Bryan Acheampong, the funds will come from the World Bank-funded Food Systems Resilience Programme.
