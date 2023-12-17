Actress Fella Makafui and rapper Medika bonded during a live conversation where the pair attempted to outsmart each other

The celebrity couple oozed warmth while vibing like inseparable friends who missed each other intensely

The video in which the pair talked about their daughter, Island Frimpong, has gathered reactions after being watched many times

Celebrity couple actress Fella Makafui and rapper Medikal exuded sweetness during a live conversation where the pair attempted to outsmart each other.

The rare footage begins with Medikal requesting his significant other to send him money since he couldn't use his credit card, but Fella Makafui indicated she, too, was short on cash.

The actress claimed she was using borrowed data for an internet connection and urged her spouse to hurry up their discussion because she was about to lose power. The couple laughed over their amusing chat and failure to outwit each other.

Fella Makafui and Medikal know how to get people talking, and their new video elicited reactions.

Watch the clip below:

