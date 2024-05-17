Mr Drew Unites Incredible Zigi And DWP Academy, Earns Praises From Fans
- Ghana's dance scene boasts numerous well-renowned and successful talents.
- Most of them belong to rival factions led by established coaches like Incredible Zigi and Afrobeast of the DWP Academy
- Incredible Zigi and the DWP Academy seem to have settled their scores, forging a new era of collaborativeness
2024 has been a year of reunion for many Ghanaian dancers who reunited with Dancegod Lloy after exiting the Ghanaian dance crew, DWP Academy
The DWP Academy, led by its dance coach Aftobeast, recently collaborated with one of its fierce rivals, Incredible Zigi, ending longstanding rivalry.
In a recent post, the DWP Academy hinted at a new era of collaborativeness and healthy competition.
Mr Drew brokers peace between Incredible Zigi and Afrobeast
Over the years, the respective successful journeys of these factions have forced a fierce rivalry in the Ghanaian dance scene.
Mr Drew, the dancer and artiste behind hits like Case, leveraged his influence to restore the broken connection between Incredible Zigi and the DWP Academy.
DWP Academy shared their new collaboration online, saying,
We have one goal which is to save the world with Dance and it is only right to have a united front! Zigi’s team and Dwp Academy linkup for the first time
A member of the DWP Academy shared another video of all three renowned dance coaches exciting scores to fans rooting for more of such moments.
Fans react to DWP Academy's new collab
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the new collaboration between DWP Academy
organizergh_ said:
My God, zigi is so good. He is the king indeed
yakubuhawa12 wrote:
This video makes me happy more than anything
thereal.tu noted:
Imagine seeing my idol w/ my favorite dance group in da wowd
manuel_ings commented:
Ah why rydee Zigi go join the dwp ppl or ebi video k3k3 wey he go do plus them
Dancegod Lloyd reunites with Afrobeats
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian viral dancers Dancegod Lloyd and Afrobeast had recently been spotted together at an event in Accra. Their relationship suffered after Dancegod Lloyd severed ties with the DWP Academy.
The video of the two dancers elicited significant remarks from fans who continue to root for them to revisit their gold moments.
