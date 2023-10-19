Farmers affected by the spilling of Akosombo and Kpong dams will benefit from a $40million support

The support money is coming from the World Bank-funded Food Systems Resilience Programme

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, announced this monetary support for devastated farmers

Farmers who lost farmlands due to devastating flooding from the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams are set to benefit from $40 million.

According to agric minister Bryan Acheampong, The funds will come from the World Bank-funded Food Systems Resilience Programme.

The Akosombo Dam Spillage has devastated may farmers in the lower Volta basin. Source: Facebook/@Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Source: Facebook

Speaking at the Youth In Agric initiative launch, Acheampong said the funds will help restore the livelihood of the affected.

On Monday, October 16, 2023, when President Nana Akufo-Addo toured the flooded areas in the disaster areas, he said the agric ministry would be working on a long-term relief for farmers affected by the floods.

Flooding from Akosombo Dam spillage

YEN.com.gh reported that residents in the Volta Region, especially those close to the Akosombo Dam, are counting their losses after heavy rains and the spillage of the dam.

Homes have been flooded in the three Tongu districts, triggering mass displacement of residents.

Also, due to the spillage of the Akosombo Dam due to the heavy rains, Tilapia farms close to the riverbanks have been destroyed.

Akufo-Addo faces backlash over comments to victims

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a related story that President Akufo-Addo was slammed by a section of the Ghanaian public over his remarks to victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The President said if it were about which community voted for him, he wouldn't be there to sympathise with them.

However, on social media, many Ghanaians felt that comment was unnecessary, although a few saw nothing wrong with it.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh