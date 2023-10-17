The VRA has said the discharge of excess water from the Akosombo Dam is inevitable despite the humanitarian crisis it has caused

Deputy Chief Executive of the VRA, Edward Obeng Kenzo, said there are potential dangers to the dam and to human life if the water exceeds its operational limits

He warned that if the dam were to rupture, the ensuing surge of water would inundate areas along the riverbank

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has justified the decision to still spill excess water from the Akosombo Dam despite the flooding of homes and the humanitarian crisis triggered by that decision.

At least 90,000 people have been displaced after choppy flood waters inundated their homes by spilling water from the dam.

However, the VRA has emphasised that there are potential dangers to the dam and to human life if the water exceeds its operational limits.

To avert a possible disaster, the VRA said it has no choice but to continue to release more water from the dam if its current water level continues to rise, despite the severe flooding of hundreds of homes in at least three districts in the Volta Region.

Deputy Chief Executive of the VRA, Edward Obeng Kenzo, explained that the dam's current water level is at 277.26 feet, with its maximum operational level set at 277.5 feet.

Hence, any water level surpassing this threshold could result in a breach of the dam, which could result in the loss of human lives and the destruction of structures along the banks of the Volta River.

During an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show, Kenzo stressed that while the VRA currently has no immediate plans to release additional water, the situation is being closely monitored.

He stated that any unexpected heavy rainfall could necessitate further water release. Currently, the dam is only 0.24 feet away from reaching its maximum operational level.

Kenzo warned that if the dam were to rupture, the ensuing surge of water would inundate areas along the riverbank, extending all the way to approximately Tema.

In such a scenario, no one and no structure would survive, he said.

The controlled water discharge from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams commenced on September 15, 2023, in response to a consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the Akosombo reservoir.

The Akufo-Addo administration has said it remains committed to solving the problem.

