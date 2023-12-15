Shatta Wale has served the internet with another hot take on online fraud, which has gotten fans talking online

In a new video, the Ghanaian musician spoke about online fraudsters in the country and urged them on

He defended the fraudsters and predicted that the country would one day be ruled by people involved in the illegal act

Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale has thrown his weight behind online fraudsters, justifying the illegal activity.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale gave a shout-out to all online fraudsters and urged them to be proud of their efforts to enrich themselves.

Netizens weighed in on Shatta Wale's recent statements about fraud boys and their activities in the country.

Shatta Wale predicts the country's future

According to Shatta Wale, the country's laws are defunct, so fraudsters can leverage the opportunity and enrich themselves.

"No one should teach us how to make money. We are making money anyhow without spilling blood," the artiste said as he justified and compared the illegal endeavour to a white-collar job.

In the video, the musician, who was recently sued for his no-show at the Wildaland festival, established that the country could be ruled by an online fraudster in the near future.

Netizens react to Shatta Wale's hot take about fraud boys

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Shatta Wale's recent submissions about sakawa.

kofigloko commented:

Law no dey here cos u benefit from fraudsters like Nam1, pay bribes to people and get out of your own crimes. U are such a f00l

itz_brigiton remarked:

It's hard to accept that your reign has come to an end. Enjoy whatever money you have in peace cos this misbehaving on SM will make people disrespect you . You are now beans my friend

b.larry72 wrote:

We already have a Sakawa President and his Vice ……

peachnez said:

At least moisturise your lips before you start spitting in our faces. SMH

rankzmike added:

Always promoting scammers. Such nonsense

