Two persons have been arrested for using the Akosombo flooding disaster as an opportunity for fraud.

The two suspects, Promise Ahorgah and Mawuli Kwaotse, were using the office of North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to further their fraud.

Promise Ahorgah and Mawuli Kwaotse. Source: Facebook/Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Ablawka commended the Ministry of National Security and the National Signals Bureau for tracing the suspects.

They had edited official fundraising posters with their numbers to divert donation funds amounting to thousands of cedis.

“It is sheer evil for heartless characters to take advantage of the trauma and devastation of fellow Ghanaians to defraud and exploit compassionate citizens who seek to offer empathetic assistance to their compatriots in distress,” Ablakwa said.

Heavy rains and the opening of spill gates of the Akosombo Dam caused heavy flooding in nearby communities that displaced hundreds of residents in the Volta Region.

Many households have been living in makeshift shelters since September.

Ablakwa recently announced the relocation of about 300 displaced persons from flooding.

The displaced persons in Mepe are among the first to get a new settlement after the flooding from the Akosombo dam spillage.

Volta River Authority claims GH¢9M spent so far on relief

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that the VRA has quoted GH¢9 million as what has been spent so far on relief efforts for the Akosombo Dam spillage disaster victims.

At a press conference on Monday, October 23, 2023, a top official of the VRA said initial estimates show that 36,000 people have been affected by the situation.

The VRA disclosed that Zoomlion had been contracted to provide sanitary services in the affected areas.

