The donation comes after the Akosombo-Kpong hydroelectric dam spillage that affected residents in the North Tongu district of the Volta Region

Speaking on health concerns, Director of Inspectorate NADMO Richard Amo-Yartey said the organisation is working with the GHS to prevent any health crisis

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has delivered vital relief items to victims of the Akosombo-Kpong hydroelectric dam spillage in the North Tongu district in the Volta Region.

It comes amid a severe crisis caused by flood waters that took over the homes and property of Mepe residents.

Fella Makafui donates essential items to Mepe flood victims. Photo credit: fellamakafui.

Through her foundation, Fella Makafui Foundation, the actress and her team decided to witness the destruction caused by the Akosombo Dam water spillage.

''We were shocked by the destruction and how the victims have been displaced. We donated vital relief items to the communities and pledged to come back soon to support the communities again,'' she said in a post on Instagram.

The film personality and entrepreneur called on fans and all Ghanaians, home and abroad, to donate to support the affected communities via 0549582909.

See the moment the actress met North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in the visuals below:

Background

Residents in Mepe in the North Tongu district in the Volta Region are struggling with a severe crisis after the Akosombo dam spillage resulted in the flooding of their homes. The spillage has caused substantial loss of property, including farms and houses.

According to the Volta River Authority (VRA), the electricity company that manages the dams, the Akosombo dam's maximum safe functioning level is 277.5 feet (84.6 meters). The dam might burst if the water behind it rises any higher.

The water level reached its highest point slightly below this, at roughly 277.26 feet, forcing them to "spill" extra water to avert a calamity that may have serious repercussions.

Health concerns

YEN.com.gh spoke to the Director of Inspectorate NADMO, Richard Amo-Yartey, about efforts to avert any health crisis resulting from the spillage.

''We're working with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) - the GHS has set up camps, and they have people in various safe havens attending to the needs of the people and surveillance for any disease outbreak,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

He mentioned that the water spillage was anticipated as the nine district assemblies were all involved in planning and preparing sensitisation for residents to move to higher grounds.

''This thing was expected. On September 15, they started with emergency phase 1, where they opened the valve and started spilling; there was too much inflow into the reservoir, so that have to step up to emergency phase 2.

''But we don't hope to get to emergency phase three because we're hoping that at the current spilling rate, the volumes in the reservoir will go down, and things will return to normal, but everything depends on the inflows,'' he added.

