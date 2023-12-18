Nana Ama McBrown was on her ambassadorial duties last weekend when she met a fan

The fan's remarkable acting skills blew her mind as she attempted to mimic the actress's on-screen moments

McBrown promised to make the fan her new friend and proceeded to ask for her details

A fan of the lovable Ghanaian actress and on-screen personality Nana Ama McBrown couldn't hide her joy when they finally met.

Nana Ama McBrown was on ambassadorial duties when she met her fan, a new boy mum, who attempted some impressions of the actress's popular on-screen moments.

Nana Ama McBrown, impressed with her fan, implored her to be her friend and asked for directions to her home.

McBrown's fan and new friend pushes to be in an advert with her

Nana Ama McBrown has become one of the prominent figures in Ghana's media space, especially after joining Media General.

From her role at Onua TV to her numerous adverts, the actress doesn't fail to enchant and inspire her fans with every appearance.

According to the new mum, who has now become Nana Ama McBrown's friend, she looks forward to appearing with her in an ad.

In the video, the actress was seen asking her new fan for directions to her home as she hopes to become her friend

Netizens drool over McBrown and fans' genuine moment

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they obsessed over Nana Ama McBrown and her new friend.

adel_sika said:

Awww I didn't want the video to end❤️❤️ this is beautiful

saminiwaa wrote:

This is beautiful to watch... The lady is such a vibe!

bigg_papz exclaimed:

Ghanaians genuinely luv McBrown

gloriaosarfo implored:

She needs a script so bad...Let's get her one ASAP♥️

perpetual.boadi.37 remarked:

She is soo simple and friendly nana you are loved oooo

