Akwasi Boadi Akrobeto biography: Age, wife, family, career, house

Akwasi Boadi is a Ghanaian comedian, actor, and television host. He is recognised in the entertainment sector as Akrobeto, meaning who 'nose' tomorrow. He has appeared in several Kumawood films and is famous for the size of his nose.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Photo: @akrobeto on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Akwasi Boadi gained recognition following his performance in the 2016 movie Na me nnim. He has since appeared in other films, such as Heroes of Africa: Tetteh Quarshie (2020) and The 2 Pilots (2019).

Akwasi Boadi's profile summary

Full name Akwasi Boadi Famous as Akrobeto Gender Male Date of birth 18 November 1962 Age 59 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Ayirebi, Ghana Current residence Accra, Ghana Nationality Ghanian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’7″ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 189 Weight in kilograms 86 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Georgina Johnson Children 3 Siblings 10 Profession Comedian, actor, TV presenter Net worth $180,000

Akwasi Boadi's biography

Akrobeto was born in Ayirebi, Ghana. He grew up alongside his ten older siblings all of whom are currently dead. The famous comedian began his elementary education at Akyem Ayerebi L/A primary and middle school and graduated in 1979.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

How old is Akwasi Boadi?

Akrobeto's age is 59 years as of 2022. He was born on 18 November 1962. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

Akrobeto is a Ghanaian actor, comedian, and television presenter. He first appeared in a 2016 video Na me nnim. He has since appeared in several other films, such as Asantewaa (2019) as Agyekum (Akwasi Boato Akrobeto) and The Return of Jamal (2022) as Akrobeto.

Akwasi Boadi's movies

According to his IMDb profile, the Ghanaian actor has eight acting credits. They include:

Year TV show Role 2022 The Return of Jamal Akrobeto 2020 Heroes of Africa: Tetteh Quarshie 2019 Away Bus Inspector Yeesu (as Akwasi Boato Akrobeto) 2019 The 2 Pilots Mr Amponsah 2019 Asantewaa Agyekum (as Akwasi Boato Akrobeto) 2019 3 Idiots and a Wise Man Zerubbabel 2018 Beautiful Mind 2016 Na me nnim

At 18, he travelled to Accra with Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo of the Kristo Asafo Band when the band came to Akyem Ayerebi to conduct their customary concert party.

He stayed with the Kristo Asafo band and appeared in various other productions in the 2000s, including the famous key soap concert party 'who is who' competition.

Akrobeto funny videos of exaggerating and enthusiastically reading sports results from international football made him rise to prominence after they went viral.

He currently hosts UTV's show The Real News. He is active on Instagram with 117k followers. He primarily uses the platform to share videos and photos from his daily life.

What is Akrobeto's net worth?

His net worth is alleged to be $180,000. This information, however, is unverifiable and thus untrustworthy. He primarily earns income through his comedian, acting, and TV presenting career.

Who is Akwasi Boadi's wife?

He is married to Georgina Johnson. Their marriage has produced three children, all of whom are boys. Richard Kwaku Kyere Boadi is the eldest son. He currently lives in Belgium with his wife and children.

Akrobeto's house

He has two houses. One is in the Ashanti region, while the other is in the greater Accra region. There are a total of eight bedrooms in each house.

How tall is Akwasi Boadi?

Akwasi Boadi's height is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres, and he weighs about 189 pounds or 86 kilograms. He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

FAQs

Is Akrobeto real? Yes, he is. He is a Ghanaian comedian, actor, and television host. He has appeared in several Kumawood films and is famous for the size of his nose. What is the age of Akrobeto? He is 59 years as of 2022. He was born on 18 November 1962. Is Akwasi boadi Akrobeto married? Yes, his wife is called Georgina Johnson. Who is Akrobeto's daughter? He does not have a daughter. He only has three sons. How did Akwasi Boadi's football results make him famous? He became famous after his funny videos of exaggerating and enthusiastically reading sports results from European football went viral. How rich is Akwasi Boadi? He has a net worth of around $180,000 as of 2022. How tall is Akwasi Boadi? He is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Akwasi Boadi is a Ghanaian comedian, actor, and television host. He is known in the entertainment industry as Akrobeto, meaning who 'nose' tomorrow. Additionally, he is recognized for his funny sports results videos.

Yen.com.gh recently published Samira Bawumia's biography. She is a politician, philanthropist, and advocate from Ghana. She is the wife of Mahamudu Bawumia, a Ghanaian economist and vice president.

Samira Bawumia is a staunch supporter of gender equality, women's health, children's education, and the empowerment of the impoverished. She is also the founding member and CEO of Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects, a non-profit organization.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh