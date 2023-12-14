Nana Ama McBrown has posted a classy African print dress that most women can rock to church and repeat at work

The style icon and her glam team have outdone themselves with their masterpiece dress that has lots of details

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's effortlessly chic outfit and hairstyle

Felicity Ama Agyemang, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, is a successful actress in Ghana after starring in many Kumawood movies.

While her record as an actress is impressive, it is no surprise that the 46-year-old has taken over our television screens as the host of an educative entertainment show on Onua TV.

Nana Ama McBrown slays in stunning custom-made dresses. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

The Onua Showtime host has yet again left her fans stunned as she rocked a three-quarter-length pleated African print dress.

Talented female fashion designer Lauren Couture designed the classy outfit that was styled with a beautiful fascinator.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Check out the photos below:

Nana Ama McBrown looks glamorous in a beaded African print dress

For this photoshoot, Ghanaian style influencer Nana Ama McBrown looked divine, like a new bride, in a beaded African print dress and elegant gele.

The mother of one accessorised her look with leaf-designed gold earrings and bracelets while flaunting her expensive wedding ring.

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaian media personality Vim Lady commented on Nana Ama McBrown's elegant outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

real_vimlady stated:

Send this dress to me. You look like a First Lady. Simple and classy

Laurenhautecouture stated:

Exuding Class and Elegance…The Lauren Woman @iamamamcbrown ❤️

o2aproperties_and_landsurveys stated:

GRACE INDEED !! It’s funny how people don’t have anything bad to say about you, which is rare in this crazy world. Your good heart and GRACE fight for you. Cheers

sparkles_himself_ stated:

The grace is massive, mummy ❤️❤️❤️

amgdeuces_ironboy stated:

This is cute

Mykcute. trends stated:

My beautiful Mama

kwabena_destiny__ stated:

Style ❤️❤️❤️❤️

adwoa546_ stated:

My original Empress one ❤️

Nana Ama McBrown Slays All-Silver-Chained Gown And Flawless Makeup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, who has raised the bar for style influencers, in terms of fashion, with her silver gown.

The 46-year-old's elegant ponytail hairstyle and immaculate makeup served as an inspiration to her fans.

Nana Ama McBrown has drawn acclaim from some social media users for consistently endorsing Ghanaian designers on her platforms.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh