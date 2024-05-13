Fella Makafui dazzled many Ghanaians with her movie in which she starred and executive-produced

The highly anticipated premier happened across two different cinemas in Accra, with multiple shows

The actress took to social media to express the joy she has gained from the movie's success

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui premiered her highly anticipated movie, Resonance, on May 12 in Accra.

The event united the film's star-studded cast with fans and other notable personalities in Ghana's film industry.

After the movie's resounding success after its premiere, the actress took to social media to express her astonishment.

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui. Photo source: Instagram/FellaMakafui

Source: Instagram

Fella cries after Resonance's success

Fella Makafui's movie, starring Jacinta, Wesley Kesse, Prince David Osei, and many others, follows the life of a young musician who became a casualty of her ambition to share the big stages.

Top Ghanaian stars, including Wendy Shay and Prince David Osei, thronged the Silverbird for the movie's first viewing.

Fella Makafui shared a video in which she expressed her excitement after the premiere venues beamed with an enthusiastic crowd.

Before the show, the actress had gone on several interviews and even stormed the street to raise awareness and sell tickets.

Celebrating the fruits of her hard work, she posted her reaction online, saying:

"5 Cinema Halls, 9 Shows. The last show ended at 12:15am. Team sold out! Thank you Ghana. God bless us all."

Fans hail Fella Makafui

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to the resounding success of Fella Makafui's movie.

@YayraAnnette said:

This was all hard work. The PR and marketing was good. Congratulations

@kaysologh noted:

You guys do sold out sold out saaa sold out your marriage .congratulations

@24newsgh shared:

Cry small and come back Fella❤️tell mama we made it

Fella Makafui relives playing her YOLO character

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fella Makafui revealed that she nearly missed the chance to appear on the popular TV series YOLO.

According to the actress, she initially turned down the opportunity to play the iconic role of Serwaa in YOLO.

In an interview on TV3's The Afternoon Show on Thursday, May 2, 2024, the mother of one opened up about her hesitation to take on the role, which she felt was too similar to her real-life experience.

Proofreading by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh