Wednesday, February 14, 2024, was Valentine's Day once again, and many Ghanaian celebrities posed on the gram

Nana Ama McBrown, Nana Aba Anamoah, Hajia Bintu, Joselyn Dumas, Fella Makafui, and others 'slayed' in red

Here is a collection of some of the best Valentine's Day photos from Ghanaian celebrities

Over the years, Valentine's Day has become a chance for Ghana's top stars to showcase eye-catching looks. This year's celebration has not been different. Many celebrities served up stunning outfits to mark the romantic holiday.

As is tradition, red-hot looks dominated social media. From dresses to suits, Ghana's A-list stars incorporated the colour of love into their Valentine's ensembles.

Beyond classic red, some innovated with pink, white and red combos. But touches of red still peeked through for Valentine's flair.

From glamorous to bold and chic, Nana Ama McBrown, Nana Aba Anamoah, Hajia Bintu, Joselyn Dumas, and others offered style ideas for every Valentine's Day occasion or getaway.

1. Nana Ama McBrown:

Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown kept the tradition by wearing red, and she had a simple caption which read:

"Your Special Lady in Red #HappyVals ❤️."

2. Hajia Bintu:

TikTok influencer Hajia Bintu displayed her curves in a shiny red-coloured dress with blonde hair.

"LOVE IN THE AIR ," she captioned her photos.

3. Nana Aba Anamoah:

Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah chose to wear pink; her caption was advice to those who would feel lonely.

The only thing some of you will receive today is ‘message forwarded so many times’. Happy Valentine’s Day if you feel lonely today. P3 dokono bi di.

4. Asantewaa:

TikToker star Asanetwaa wore white but matched it with red hair and a red background to give it a Valentine's Day feel.

"Happy Valentine’s Day fam❤️❤️❤️," she wished her followers.

5. Delay:

Always a standout, media personality and businesswoman, Delay broke away from the red convention by wearing black.

"Happy Valentine’s Day From Double Wahala To You ❤️," she said.

6. Efia Odo:

Efia Odo chose to celebrate Valentine's Day with Kumawood star Ras Nene, a.k.a. Dr Likee. Posing in red, Efia Odo had a funny caption for the photos.

"Beauty and the Beast ," she said.

7. Fella Makafui:

Actress and wife of Medikal, Fella Makafui, looked classy and gorgeous in her red dress as she held a glass of wine.

"I hope your day is full of love. Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️," she said.

8. Joselyn Dumas:

Actress and media personality Joselyn Dumas looks all glammed up in this red outfit she wore over a black skirt.

"Happy Valentine’s Day lovies ❤️❤️," her caption read.

9. Felicia Osei:

TikTok influencer and media personality Felicia Osei looked gorgeous in a burgundy-coloured dress and had a message for everyone.

"Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone , single, taken, brokenhearted, confused, contemplating, lost but found ," she said.

10. Salma Mumin:

Actress and fashion entrepreneur Salma Mumin rocked a body-hugging dress in red colour while holding a bouquet of roses.

"Happy valentine from me to you ," she said.

