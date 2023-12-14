Singer Mzbel has joined Accra-based Movement TV, a station owned by Chairman Wontumi

The singer shared a video of her contract signing on social media to announce her new move

The video triggered massive reactions from her followers and admirers who poured congratulations on her

Ghanaian songstress and entrepreneur Mzbel, born Berlinda Nana Ekuah Amoah, has landed a major deal, adding another feather to her cap.

Mzbel signed her new deal on Thursday, December 14, 2023, while simultaneously sending a not-so-subtle jab.

Mzbel has joined Movement TV Photo source: @mzbel

Source: Instagram

The 16 Years hitmaker, known for her sharp wit and outspoken nature, used the occasion of signing her new contract to take a dig at an unmentioned foe.

"This is proof that I'm actually employable," Mzbel declared with a sly smile, "unlike some people who seem to get fired from every job they take on."

While she refused to give any details, the video shared on her Instagram showed the singer and restauranteur in the offices of Chairman Wontumi's Movement TV in Accra.

Moments later, Movement TV's Instagram page also shared the video with a caption to welcome Mzbel, who has broadcasting experience from Onua FM.

MzBel's fans excited by her new adventure

The latest announcement by MzBel has excited her followers. Many of them poured congratulations on the singer in her comment section.

delisnowy said:

"Congratulations obaa paa...you deserve it"

iamstellyy7 said:

Good news ahead of your big day! HBD in advance

charity_odo_abayie said:

Congratulations obaapa bel

queenzysheeabena said:

congratulations ma’am ❤️

Mzbel weighs in on the Kuami Eugene and Mary saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mzbel had shared her thoughts on the ongoing brouhaha between Kuami Eugene and his former maid, Mary.

In an Instagram photo post, Mzbel opined that Kuami Eugene does not need a maid but rather a nanny.

Many people tried to decode her statement, while others shared their thoughts on the happenings surrounding the Angela crooner and his former house girl.

.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh