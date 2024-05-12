Mark Rober's net worth: How much is the former NASA engineer and YouTuber worth?

Mark Rober is a former NASA & Apple engineer, inventor, and YouTuber from the United States. He worked as an engineer at NASA for nine years before becoming a YouTube star. Due to his impressive career, Rober has amassed a sizable fortune. Find out Mark Rober's net worth and how he earned his fortune.

Mark Rober attends the 26th Annual Webby Awards (L). The YouTuber attends the Creator for Social Good Awards (R). Photo: Arturo Holmes, Amy Sussman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Mark Rober worked as an engineer for NASA, where he helped develop the Curiosity rover to explore the Gale Crater on Mars. He later started making science-centred YouTube videos that skyrocketed him to stardom. Due to his fame, Mark Rober's net worth has generated interest from the public.

Profile summary

What is Mark Rober's net worth?

How much is Mark Rober worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is alleged to be $15 million in 2024. His wealth is primarily attributed to his earnings as an engineer, YouTuber, and inventor.

How much money does Mark Rober make a year?

The exact amount of money he earns per year is unknown. However, here is a detailed breakdown of Mark Rober's career earnings.

Engineering and inventing career

Top-5 facts about Mark Rober. Photo. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Mark joined the NASA jet propulsion laboratory and worked there for nine years. During that time, he spent seven years developing the Curiosity rover, an automobile-sized rover designed to explore the Gale crater on Mars. He also developed hardware for several missions, such as the Gravity Recovery, Interior Laboratory, and Mars Science Laboratory.

Rober was among the architects who developed JPL Wired, a comprehensive knowledge-capturing wiki. He served as a product designer in the special product group of Apple Inc. between 2015 and 2020. The famous YouTuber also worked as part of the company's onboard entertainment for self-driving cars.

Mark collaborated with Jim Browning, a software engineer and multiple state and federal entities, to use the glitter bomb he created to target and arrest money launderers at scam call centres.

YouTube earnings

Mark is a well-known YouTuber. He uploaded his first video on YouTube on 20 October 2011, which got over 1.5 million views within a day. The video featured a costume made of a pair of iPads that made his body appear transparent. His self-titled YouTube channel has over 50 million subscribers as of this writing. He normally uploads science-inspired videos on the platform.

How much money does Mark Rober make per video on YouTube? The exact amount the YouTuber earns per video is unknown. However, he earns approximately $1.21 for every thousand views. Mark has an estimated annual YouTube income of $1 million.

Entrepreneurship

The American star has also ventured into entrepreneurship. He founded an online Halloween costume company called Digital Dudz after his Halloween costume video on YouTube went viral. It deals with app-integrated costumes.

After its first three weeks of operations, the company earned $250 thousand in revenue. In 2013, he sold the company to Morphsuits, a UK-based spandex company. He also owns CrunchLabs, a monthly STEM toy subscription for kids.

Where does Mark Rober live?

Mark lives with his wife Lisa and son Jonathan in Sunnyvale, Santa Clarita, California, USA. He has an apartment with amenities like a large swimming pool and relaxing patio space.

In a YouTube video dated 16 April 2021, Mark revealed that his son was diagnosed with autism.

The reason I'm so protective of him is because he has special needs. He's on the autistic spectrum, and this is the internet. So, even as I make this video, I'm incredibly terrified, but this is something that my wife and I feel strongly about.

Due to his son's condition, Mark does charity and advocacy work to help raise awareness about autism.

FAQs about Mark Rober

Mark Rober's net worth reflects his successful career as an inventor, YouTuber and engineer. Much of his net worth is attributed to his earnings from YouTube. He normally uploads science-inspired and DIY gadget videos on his YouTube channel.

