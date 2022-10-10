Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has been made a Youth Chief in Tamale in the Northern Region of Ghana

A video of the Ghanaian rap star's coronation ceremony has been circulating across the various social media platforms

Black Sherif's coronation has been met with mixed reactions, with most netizens deeming it unnecessary

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Black Sherif is on a roll. The Ghanaian rapper born Mohammed Ismail Sherif has been made chief in Tamale, the Northern Region of Ghana.

Black Sherif made chief in Tamale Photo Source: @blacksherif_, @UTVGhana

Source: Instagram

A video of his coronation hit the internet with reports indicating he has been given the title "Nachin Naa," which stands for Youth Chief. The video saw the young star rapper dressed in a 'Batakari' (African Smock) by two elderly men as he was surrounded by a couple of men in a large, ventilated room.

Black Sherif's coronation comes days after releasing his record-breaking debut album, The Villain I Never Was.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Netizens React to Black Sherif's Coronation

The video of Black Sherif's coronation sparked mixed reactions from fans. While some congratulated him for it, others thought it was uncalled for.

ladycash_ventures

Chief of the youth!!

callmedjslim

We are always quick to give accolades….this my Ghana eh. Smfh

yaatasha

So wait ohhh , if he didn’t hit like this will they give him that tittle or remember him sef ….. don’t forget to make it ohhhh

nicky_la_li

So now someone can be a chief in another man’s land ??? Or sherif is from tamale if so we’ll then

mr_facepainter_gh

I like Blacko but i don’t think Anti Mari would have liked this one …

@sctl_d

Blacko, youth chief well deserved!

Black Sherif's The Villain I Never Was Makes Groundbreaking Entry into Nigeria's Spotify Charts

In other Black Sherif news, the rapper has been enjoying massive success since the release of his debut album, The Villain I Never Was. Less than a week after its release, the 14-track album occupied spots on various Spotify charts in Nigeria.

Black Sherif's album made a grand entry into the Top Weekly Albums at Number 8 and occupied spots on the Weekly Top Artists and Weekly Top Songs chart.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh