The West African Examination Council has finally released the 2023 WASSCE results

A video of Tyrone Marhguy checking his results has popped up online causing a stir

Netizens bring back his dramatic entry into Achimota School and rub his success in the face of naysayers

On Monday, December 18, 2023, the West African Examination Council released the 2023 WASSCE results.

Over 448,674 students, including Achimota School's Tyrone Marhguy, sat for this year's examination.

Today, the Rastafarian student who was almost denied a spot at the school was reported to have gotten all As in the exams.

Ghanaians hail Achimota School Rasta student for acing his WASSCE Photo source: Twitter/TyroneMarhguy

Source: Twitter

Tyrone Marghuy battles Achimota School over placement

Despite Tyrone's perfect WASSCE score, many remember his controversial entry into Achimota school due to his religion and most critically his hairstyle.

Achimota School, one of the oldest second-cycle institutions in the country, cited various reasons for not allowing the Rastafarian student into their fold.

But the young and brilliant student's family engaged the school in a legal battle and made their case.

An Accra High Court, which presided over the case, ordered the Rastafarian to be admitted.

In June 2021, Tyrone Marhguy began his high school journey at the Achimota School, passing out with distinction this year.

Netizens cheer Tyrone on

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from some netizens who think Achimota School ought to celebrate the young and intelligent Tyrone Mharguy.

@_NanaCwesi_ said:

Because the Attorney General has no hair, he wanted to prevent you from achieving your dream. Congrats

@EfoEtornam reacted:

All the people who tried to deny that Rasta guy access to Achimota should be ashamed of themselves. 8As on their neck. Nobody can stop reggae.

@kojoayitey remarked:

So beautiful to see young pple achieve their dreams, and everyone just happy and sharing in the excitement. Warms my heart so much.

@Assey_maam_down exclaimed:

Straight to obi manso… electronics engineering.

@_adele_xx added:

People should be very ashamed !!

Tyrone Marghuy checks his WASCCE results with his folks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tyrone Mharguy was sighted in a video checking his WASSCE results.

The young student jumped into the air after his results were printed out on the screen, with his relatives cheering him on.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh