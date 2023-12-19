The result slip of Prempeh College's Yaw Boakye Kwarteng has popped up on the internet

The intelligent young man bagged As in six subjects and Bs in two subjects

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post commended Yaw Boakye Kwarteng and other students for excelling in the exam

Yaw Boakye Kwarteng, an old student Prempeh College who represented the school at the 2023 NSMQ team has passed the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) with flying colours.

The young man who earned the nickname Demon during the NSMQ got A in six subjects and B in two subjects.

The result slip of Yaw Boakye Kwarteng was shared by the Prempeh College on its Facebook page alongside the result slips of other fresh graduates of the school.

At the time of writing the report, the post which had raked in 400 likes and 33 comments was captioned:

"Our boys are doing the most and making us proud. Much love and huge props to them"

Ghanaians react to the result of Demon

Many people who thronged the comment section of the post commended the students on excelling in the WASSCE. Others also expressed astonishment that Demon could not bag eight As.

Nana Kwame reacted:

They should all go to Medical School. We are ready to sponsor them

Bossu Kennedy wrote:

The Best one in NSMQ didn't got it all

Once Oppong A Tyme addded:

This's all you guys had?Go to Presec Legon and Gey Hey! Well over 50 students with straight 8As. And you people want to compare yourself to them? Concert amanfour!

Mohammed Anass Abubakar indicated:

This is soo gorgeous. Go higher

Ex Gratia wrote:

Owass recorded more than 100 8as

UPSHS student bags 8As

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that an intelligent boy left many in awe on social media after his West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) surfaced online.

Collins Awortwe, a graduate of University Practice Senior High School put smiles on the faces of his family and loved ones after he scored 8As in the 2022 WASSCE.

He clocked straight As in Physics, Biology, Chemistry, Elective and Core Mathematics, Integrated Science, Social Studies, and English Language. R

