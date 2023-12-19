Tyrone Marghuy is trending on social media after his WASSCE result slip went viral

The boy, who read General Science in school, bagged A in all the eight subjects he wrote

Many people who reacted to the news have congratulated him on his academic success.

Tyrone Marghuy, an old student of Achimota School who was initially refused admission to the school because of his dreadlocks, has excelled in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The intelligent student who read General Science got A in all the eight subjects he sat for in the exam.

A photo of his result slip was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Kofi Nkansah, the CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP).

The post, which had raked in over 300 likes and 78 comments at the time of writing this report, was captioned:

"All As from Marhguy. Team rasta still winning. Don't judge a book by its cover."

Ghanaians congratulate Tyrone Marghuy

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post remarked that the intelligence of Tyrone Marghuy was never in doubt whereas some also congratulated him.

Daniel Oppong Kyekyeku stated:

The guy knows book

Samuel Nugent commented:

I'm beginning to believe that thing makes them intelligent oo.

Akwasi Gyimah-Yeboah wrote:

Rastafarai.Congrats Rasta.Jah will never forsake I

Philbertha Benneh added:

Congrats dear. The sky is just your starting point

Lawrence Heavens remarked:

Was there any doubt his intelligence?Achimota then I think was only trying to hold on about a culture they'd kept for a long time, we all agreed they adjust to accommodate the guy and accept a change.

WAEC releases 2023 WASSCE results

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the WAEC has released the provisional WASCCE results.

However, WAEC has blocked the results of 4,878 candidates who failed to return learning support materials provided by their schools.

Also, 235 schools also had results of students withheld over AI answers detected during the marking of the scripts.

GES has instructed the affected candidates to contact their respective schools for resolution.

