Linda, a member of The Angels gospel group made up of herself and her sister, in a recent video, looked pretty as she is living well abroad

The group gained popularity after the release of the song Kaeme, but since then, most Ghanaians have not heard from Linda and her sister, Portia

Linda and Portia were just kids when Kaeme dropped, and now they are both grown adults

However, since the release of this track, the Ghanaian music scene has seen little of the talented siblings.

Linda, once a young girl with dreams, has now blossomed into a mature adult living a seemingly fulfilling life overseas. The video showed her elegance and contentment, leaving fans curious about her sister Portia's current situation.

The Angels gained widespread acclaim following the success of Kaeme, a song that won the hearts of many Ghanaians. However, the music industry has been in the dark about Linda and Portia's activities since that time. Fans who once enjoyed tunes of The Angels are now left with a sense of longing for updates on the whereabouts of the duo.

Tutulapato looks old in video

In another story, Tutulapato, in a new video, surprised many Ghanaians with how much he had grown as he rapped to the instrumentals of Sarkodie's Otan.

The rapper, who has been missing in action for some time now, impressed many people with his lyrical prowess.

The young man, who gained fame as a little kid after featuring on TV3's Talented Kidz, has grown big and tall and even has a beard now.

