Asamoah Gyan, a former captain of the Black Stars, has achieved legendary milestones both on and off the field

Outside football, he has a water company, a thriving real estate firm, and an events management franchise, among many other ventures

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of all the nine businesses held by the legendary football player and successful businessman

Ghanaian footballing star Baby Jet, born Asamoah Gyan, has permanently etched his name in the sands of time due to his legendary accomplishments on and off the field.

The former Black Stars captain serves as an inspiration for many burgeoning footballers who view him as an idol.

Gyan, who began his football career in 2003 with Ghanaian Premier League club Liberty Professionals, is the all-time leading goalscorer of the Ghana national team, with 51 goals.

He represented Ghana at 2006, 2010, and 2014 FIFA World Cups. With six goals, he is the top African goalscorer in the history of the World Cup.

Despite making a lot of money in their careers, a lot of footballers tend to lose their wealth when they retire from active football because of a lack of adequate investments.

Asamoah Gyan, on the other hand, has made sure he secured his future with myriads of businesses under his name.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of thriving businesses the football legend owns.

1. Asamoah Gyan owns the water brand, Paradise Pac:

Paradise Pack water is one of the additions to Gyan's businesses. Since launching in 2017, the business has made impressive strides.

The brand became the official water for Asante Kotoko in 2018. The football legend's water brand has since become of the favourites of many.

2. Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan's Mama Vits Noodles and Rice:

In addition to his outstanding football career, the former Black Stars attacker imports culinary items like rice and noodles.

Asamoah Gyan introduced Mama Vits Rice and Noodles in the latter half of 2012, and both items have become well-known in the Ghanaian market.

3. Asamoah Gyan owns a band called Asa Band:

Gyan, a football player who enjoys music, has also invested in the Asa Band, a band that plays music.

The group debuted in December 2015 and has since played at prestigious events. The group has an album called Fly Away.

4. Asamoah Gyan's event management company:

The footballer owns a JetLink Events & Logistics company that manages events.

Based in Adjiringanor, Accra, the business organises events and builds stages, trusses, lights, PA systems, tents, and LED displays for various occasions.

5. Ghanaian footballing star's real estate business:

Asamoah Gyan has significant assets in Ghana's real estate market.

The striker owns several enormous structures in the nation that he rents for businesses and residences.

6. Ghanaian footballing star is into boxing promotion:

Asamoah Gyan was also the inspiration for the Baby Jet boxing promotion. IBO Lightweight champion Emmanuel "Game Boy" Tagoe and other brilliant up-and-coming boxers used to be on the roster of the boxing promotions business.

7. Asamoah Gyan is the founder of Baby Jet Plaza:

The football star's venture into the transportation industry is another of his most notable ventures.

He currently transports passengers between Accra, Kumasi, and other nearby nations using more than 20 coaches (buses).

9. Asamoah Gyan's hostel management:

In addition to his real estate ventures, Gyan manages hostels as a part of his enterprises. Several private universities across the nation receive housing services from the striker.

Some of Asamoah Gyan's achievements for Ghana

Asamoah Gyan's football accomplishments include playing for Ghana at the 2004 Summer Olympics and seven Africa Cup of Nations tournaments in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019. He helped the team place third in 2008 and become runner-up in 2010 and 2015.

In 2022, he launched his memoir, LeGYANdry, at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra, where he received support from Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and several prominent personalities.

In an interview elsewhere with sports journalist Dan Kwaku Yeboah about how many businesses he owns, Gyan held back information.

I have earned fame through football. Now, I am understudying people in the business world to learn from them. They are the Asamoah Gyan in business, and I'm learning from them. So let's leave that for now,'' Gyan said.

