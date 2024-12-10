Nana Kwame Bediako's wife, Ruby Bediako, has addressed rumours that she did not vote for her husband in the 2024 elections

The wife of the flagbearer of The New Force founder claimed her vote had gone missing and questioned where that vote went

Cheddar and his wife voted together in the Korley Klottey constituency at the region's School of Journalism polling station

Ruby Bediako, wife of Nana Kwame Bediako, has addressed rumours surrounding her vote during the 2024 presidential elections.

Nana Kwame Bediako, the flagbearer of the New Force political party, contested the elections, but an intriguing controversy emerged from the Korley Klottey constituency where the couple voted.

The couple cast their votes at the Korley Klottey School of Journalism polling station. However, rumours circulated that Cheddar secured just one vote at the polling station, generating debate about whether his wife had not voted for him.

Ruby Bediako has since claimed that her vote mysteriously went missing, raising questions about the transparency of the electoral process. She said this while speaking with Rich of Plus 1 TV.

Expressing disappointment, Ruby highlighted the irregularities which occurred during the elections. Before this, her husband also criticised the treatment of his polling agents. He claimed some of his agents were prevented from being present at collation centres.

Despite the challenges, Nana Kwame Bediako and the New Force performed admirably for a relatively young political party, securing third place in the presidential race with 84,478 votes.

Cheddar's wife's explanation sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

Rabbyahtu Qlarqq Oopps said:

"Nothing was stolen. I’m sure the wife thought people would vote for her husband so she voted for another party."

ksarfotv wrote:

"Congratulations to our boss cheddar for the third position though he just came but he did wonders."

AFRIBENCO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS said:

"Wowww nice presentation from her 🤝🥰..and bro keep doing your thing..we love you."

John Mahama eats roasted plantain

In a more light-hearted story, the Ghanaian President-elect warmed hearts as he ate local street food.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, John Mahama ate roasted plantain alongside some local toffees.

Ghanaians who saw the video were pleased and praised the incoming President for being so humble.

