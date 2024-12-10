A video of a white lady carrying a bucket of water on her head has sparked reactions from Ghanaians on social media

The white lady, known as Elle, demonstrated a great enthusiasm to immerse herself in the Ghanaian culture

Many who came across the video thronged the comment section to praise the obroni lady

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

An expatriate woman in Ghana, identified as Elle, has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians with her incredible way of relating with the locals.

Elle, a Dutch national who has been living in Ghana for a couple of years now, was spotted carrying a bucket of water on her head like a common Ghanaian.

An obroni lady in Ghana carries a bucket of water on her head like a common Ghanaian. Photo credit:@adventurelle_/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the obroni lady was seen with a plastic bucket fetching water from a tap in a neighbourhood.

The obroni lady's commitment to understanding the local life endeared her to many Ghanaians as they praised her effort.

Elle's video goes viral

Elle's video went viral on social media, attracting reactions from Ghanaians, many of whom praised her effort at trying to relate with the locals.

@Kofi said:

"Until you carry ur own bucket of water you won’t know the value of each drop. #AfricanProverb Come to Ghanaian English Class."

@Sammy Ansah also said:

"You are enjoying your holidays. I like the way you’re trying things you are not used to. Good job."

@𝐍𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐁𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐢𝐝ɛ commented:

"Something we cried doing, someone is doing it for fan, this life no balance."

@Opanyin Kweku Ackom also commented:

"This is the exercise we do every morning... we don't need the gym."

@rosemondjoy wrote:

"Please next time, try putting the pad at the center of your head, it will easier, that's the trick."

@vilkiss also wrote:

"This is the easiest way to live in Africa without financial troubles."

Obroni lady searches for a Ghanaian man

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that an obroni lady in Ghana expressed a desire to date a Ghanaian man.

In a social media post, the young white lady, known in local parlance as obroni, said she had so much respect and admiration for Ghanaians.

Consequently, the lady said any Ghanaian man who is interested in starting a meaningful relationship should not hesitate to approach her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh