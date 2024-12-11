A video of Reverend Ebenezer Opambour is trending on social media after John Mahama won the 2024 elections

The outspoken man of God cried his eyes out as he thanked God for using him as a messenger to prophesy the outcome of the election

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video praised Rev Opambour for his genuine prophecy

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The founder and leader of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Rev. Ebenezer Opambour Adarkwa Yiadom, is still in a celebratory mood following John Mahama's emphatic victory in the 2024 election.

A new video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the touching moment when the outspoken preacher expressed gratitude to God after his John Mahama victory prophecy was fulfilled.

Reverend Ebenezer Opambour sheds tears as he thanks God for John Mahama's victory in the 2024 election. Photo credit: @Nations Prophet 1 /Facebook

Source: Facebook

Recounting events leading up to the election, Opambour suddenly burst into tears as he thanked God for using him to manifest his glory during the 2024 election.

He then remarked that John Mahama's victory in the 2024 election should be a sign to Ghanaians that he is a powerful man of God.

"Everything that God proclaims through me will come to pass. I thank you for not disgracing me, my family, my pastors, and my loved ones," Opambour said with tears rolling down his cheeks.

The emotional video had raked in over 5,000 likes and 500 comments by the time of writing this report.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Mahama's victory

Netizens who took to the comment of the video commended Reverend Opambour for being an important cog in Mahama's victory.

Olawale indicated:

"You will understand him if you are spiritual inclined. I cried to God too."

user6036733832106 indicated:

"The reason why I respected this pastor was the time the NDC didn’t go to their primaries. For the NPP too he said it straight that whoever the NPP brings after Nana-Addo will loose to JM."

Empress_Theodora added:

"Aaaaaw.... Opambour, with such a grateful heart. I am even emotional, God bless Ghana and make our nation great and strong."

prophet. commander remarked:

"God bless you prophet of God my father I love you."

Jane Opoku Agyemang celebrates Mahama's win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dramani Mahama's running mate had reacted to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's concession speech regarding the 2024 election.

The incoming Vice President took to X to express gratitude to Ghanaians for ensuring her party won the elections.

She vowed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would not disappoint Ghanaian citizens.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh