Tutulapato, in a new video, surprised many Ghanaians with how much he had grown as he rapped to the instrumentals of Sarkodie's Otan

The rapper, who has been missing in action for some time now, impressed many people with his lyrical prowess

The young man, who gained fame as a little kid after featuring on TV3's Talented Kidz, has grown big and tall and even has a beard now

Ghana's former child star Tutulapato has left fans in awe of his remarkable growth and evolved rap skills.

The young rapper, who shot to fame as a little kid after showing Ghanaians his talents on TV3's Talented Kidz, has been noticeably absent from the spotlight for some time. However, his latest performance has proven that he is back and better than ever.

Tutulapato's resurgence was highlighted in a video where he skillfully rapped to the instrumentals of Sarkodie's hit track, Otan. Fans were quick to notice the massive transformation in the once small boy, who has grown in stature and matured lyrically compared to when he was little.

The child star, who once captured hearts, has also transitioned into a young man, looking tall and muscular. One of the striking features was his beard, making him look even more mature.

His absence from the limelight had left fans wondering about his whereabouts and the trajectory of his career.

Tutulapato impresses Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

mercyoman said:

it was jxt yesterday ooo...but this one can stand in front of me now to propose to me

EAGLE MAN commented:

This is the Tutulapato i know keep winning my brother from another mother

Chrislove❤️ reacted:

Eiiii. God why do I still have smallish body and faceeiii look at tutulapato now. Wow. It even seems his older then me self

