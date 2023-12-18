Strika, in a video, was spotted having a pedicure at a spa he visited, and many fans were happy to see him living good

In the footage, Strika was seated in a chair as a lady gently massaged his feet and smiled brightly

The video was shared on TikTok, and folks in the comments section said the actor was having the time of his life

Talented actor Strika, in a video, was spotted treating himself to a relaxing pedicure at a spa. In the footage, Strika is seen comfortably seated in a chair. His face lit up with contentment as a skilled spa professional massaged his feet.

Ghanaian actor Strika Photo Source: Gye_Nyame

Source: TikTok

The joyous moment was met with approval from fans, who flocked to the comments section to express their happiness for the actor. Many Ghanaians remarked that Strika seemed to be thoroughly enjoying the pleasures of life since his resurgence into the movie industry and linking up with Ras Nene.

As the video made its rounds on social media, it became clear that Strika's fans not only admire his on-screen talent but also appreciate glimpses of his off-screen happiness. The widespread positivity generated by the video speaks to the strong connection between the actor and his audience, creating a sense of shared joy.

Strika wins hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Moh da said:

You will never lack GyeNyame. More blessings man

mukaliaadama reacted:

waww bro keep doing the good works may Allah bless you

AMANTIN BARON1️ commented:

GyeNyame come take oo cux I want do movie with Striker

BROWN said:

I think this is what it first manager should be doing to him after the beats of no nation

Strika watches himself on TV

In another story, Strika of Beast Of No Nation fame proudly watched an interview he recently granted.

In the video, Strika was lying on a couch as he watched his interview on the TV and had a smile on his face.

Many people have expressed happiness at the recent resurgence of Strika, whose career went downhill after featuring in Beast Of No Nation.

Source: YEN.com.gh