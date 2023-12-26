Asamoah Gyan has been showing that he has much more than football skills with a recent video on social media

He showed a new side to his musical skills as he played a full drum kit at an undisclosed location

Gyan captioned the video with a show of appreciation for good health and received praise from Ghanaians online

Asamoah Gyan has been showing that he has much more than football skills with a recent video on social media.

The former black stars striker showed a new side to his musical skills as he played a full drum kit at an undisclosed location.

Asamoah Gyan on the drums. (R). Source: Twitter: @ASAMOAH_GYAN3

Source: Getty Images

While he is known for hiplife and jama, he was in this video drumming along to a highlife song.

He captioned the video with a show of appreciation for good health, among others.

People on social media joked about the video, with one person asking if he was preparing for a drum-a-thon much like Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon.

Others praised him for being “super talented” and being “the whole package.”

Source: YEN.com.gh