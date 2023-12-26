Ghanaian musician Nii Soul has shared on Facebook a concerning dream about Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, who is attempting to break the world record for the longest singing marathon

Despite followers questioning the public revelation instead of private communication, Nii Soul emphasized the redemptive purpose of the dream

With expectations high for Afua to break the current record, social media is abuzz with well-wishes, including support from Ghana's Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia

Ghanaian musician Nii Soul shared a concerning dream he had about Afua Asantewaa Aduono, a lady attempting to break the world record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

Nii Soul urged Ghanaians to pray for Afua's strength due to the nature of his dream about Afua.

In a Facebook post, Nii Soul said he believes God will redeem Afua if he has revealed such happenings in a dream.

A collage of Ghanaian musician, Nii Soul and Afua Asantewaa Aduonum Photo credit: @niisoul & @afuaasantewaasingathon Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Several people asked him why he shared the dream on social media and did not reach out to her management or organisers with the information he had.

Nii Soul, however, stated that, "Yes o… I no like am kraaa… but if God reveals to redeem, then the essence of revelation is for redemption… so we shouldn't panic but be grateful." This suggests that Nii Soul believes the dream, though unpleasant, may serve a purpose in preparing Afua for the challenges she might face during the singing marathon.

Afua started the singathon on December 24, 2023, and is expected to reach and surpass the existing world record on Thursday morning.

The current record is held by Indian singer Sunil Waghmare, who achieved the milestone by singing for 105 hours from March 3 to March 7, 2012.

The social media buzz around Afua's singathon attempt includes well-wishes from various individuals, notably Ghana's Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia. In a supportive social media post, he wished Afua the best in her endeavour, acknowledging her passion and talent.

Several Ghanaian celebrities have passed through to show their support or shared posts on social media encouraging people to show their love.

Afua Asantewaa Rocks African Print Dress And No Makeup For Day 1 Of Sing-A-Thon

Meanwhile, Ghanaian entrepreneur and mother Afua Asantewaa Aduonum commenced her Guinness World Record sing-a-thon in a stylish African print dress.

Her attire showcased effortless chic with a gold silk fabric design that complemented her melanin skin.

Aduonum, opting for a natural look without makeup and earrings, performed hit songs from notable female musicians during the initial two hours of the live broadcast.

Sing-A-Thon: Shatta Wale Delighted As Afua Performs Freedom For Guinness World Record Attempt

In a related story, Ghanaian dancehall/reggae artist Shatta Wale has expressed his joy to Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, performing his song "Freedom" during her Guinness World Record-breaking sing-a-thon attempt.

Afua aims to set a new record for the longest individual singing marathon on December 27, 2023.

Shatta Wale proudly shared the news on his social media, emphasising Afua's performance of his song at the Akwaaba Village in Accra for the Guinness Book of Records event.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh