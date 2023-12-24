Ghanaian event organiser Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has impressed her fans with her outfit selection for the sing-a-thon on December 24, 2023

The beautiful and hardworking woman looked regal in an African print dress and her signature short hairstyle

Some social media users have commented on the Instagram live video, wishing her the best of luck

Ghanaian entrepreneur, event organiser, and mother Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has begun her official Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attempt, as she plans to sing for five days or more to break the current record.

The celebrity mother looked effortlessly chic in a stylish African print dress with three-quarter sleeves. The classy ball gown was designed with gold silk fabric that complimented her melanin skin.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum slays in African print dresses. Photo credit:@afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum opted to do the live broadcast with her bare face, no makeup, and no earrings as she performed hit songs from top female musicians, namely Becca Adina, Wendy Shay, Sefa and the late Ebony Reigns, for the first two hours.

Some social media users have commented on Afua Asantewaa's live videos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Abibostated:

You gonna be disqualified p3; the pulses and talking to the DJ concentrate

__.derrick06 stated:

I pray she will be able to accomplish this... else you know Ghanaians

Itsjohnnytrendz stated

omggg, 3 hours !!! congratulations

styleup_byprissy

I suggest they move the DJ to a position she wouldn’t turn before eye contact can be made

quarshieedmund13 stated:

Ghana to the whole wiase

lawrencia_gloria stated:

You’ve got this girl

kwame_eugene1 stated:

DJ should get a record too

Alhajibandagh stated:

You said the songs have some English language, I appreciate the fact that they still have their language in there. Let’s not copy blindly; let’s project our own. We will get there

