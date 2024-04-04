Singer Wendy Shay has strongly denied any links with young businessman, Henry Fitz, who has been trending online

Rumours suggested that Shay had had an affair with Fitz, the man at the centre of a recently leaked video concerning another female celebrity

But the RuffTown signee has blasted those peddling what she described as false information, warning that there would be consequences

Wendy Shay, known in private life as Wendy Addo, has reacted to rumours that she had an affair with Henry Fitz.

Fitz, a businessman, has been trending online after a video of him and a celebrated media personality emerged.

Wendy Shay has angrily reacted after being linked to Henry Fitz Photo source: @mrhenry_fitz, @wendyshayofficial

Source: Instagram

After the initial video surfaced, more speculations suggested that Fitz, the groom of one of Ghana's biggest weddings in 2019, #Hendee19, had had affairs with other female celebrities.

Among the many names mentioned in the star-studded list was RuffTown Records signee Wendy Shay.

Wendy Shay blasts blogger for linking her to Henry Fitz

But in a post on her X (Twitter), the Uber Driver singer blasted the blogger who linked her to Fitz, warning that there would be consequences.

According to the 28-year-old, the man in question was so lingilingi (slim) to be linked to her in such a manner.

For her, it was only possible for the blogger to tag her along with the young man because the standards of journalism in Ghana had fallen.

"Whoever is behind GH Page is an idiot. How can you tag me along with this Fuckery lingilingi guy. Journalism has become cheap in this country. Just wait for what is coming. GHANA WAKE UP," she said.

Henry Fitz speaks about having 2 wives and 5 children

Meanwhile, Henry Fitz has opened up about life as a man with two wives and five kids combined.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Henry Fitz indicated that he had been married to the bride of his 2019 wedding Dela for eight years, and they have three children together.

According to him, he decided to give Dela a plush wedding even though he had been engaged to another woman traditionally.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh