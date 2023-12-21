Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, a Ghanaian lady who is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing session, has shared a video online

The lady shared a snippet of her upcoming performance with her followers

Afua urged all and sundry to expect nothing but the best from her

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, a Ghanaian lady who is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing session, has shared an excerpt of her upcoming performance with her followers.

Earlier this year, Nigerian chef Hilda Baci broke the record for the longest cooking session. Her feat has inspired many people to also break a GWR.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum gives fans a teaser of GWR sing-a-thon Photo Credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon/Instagram

Afua Asantewaa attempts to break Guinness World Record

Afua Asantewaa announced her intention to break the record on December 8, 2023, at the Electroland Stores in Accra. The announcement was anything but a flop; hundreds of people, including media houses, potential sponsors, friends and family were present to support and wish her well.

In the video, Afua performed some beautiful Ghanaian songs to the admiration of social media users. Her soothing voice melted the hearts of her fans.

She also stated that she took this initiative because she really loves to sing. Afua Asantewaa noted that she would use this as an opportunity to promote Ghanaian music to the world.

Netizens react to the video

Netizens who saw the video encouraged and wished her well. See some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh.

official_revmaria said:

We dey your back

crison_logah said:

More fire

kidimusic said:

All the best

khojotod added:

Charley the longest sex too who go break am for Ghana

don_rayyy33 said:

Sing a thon you dey sing in twi, you aren't serious

dzidedi_xo said:

All the best... we're solidly behind you

ljay429 added:

No be Abena Korkor wey turn dark?

jpretty387 added:

Go higher honey

Despite Media Donates Cash To Afua Asantewaa Aduonum Ahead Of Guinness World Record For Sing-a-thon

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Afua Asantewaa had received an undisclosed amount from Despite Media for her plans to break the world record for the longest singing session.

