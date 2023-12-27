Freezy Macbones, in a video, visited a plush restaurant dressed in a beautiful peach suit and encouraged Ghanaians to work hard

The boxer showed off his Bentley car keys, expensive watch and other properties he owned, stating that hard work pays

Freezy, who made it to the top as a boxer from a modest background, added that nothing was impossible if people worked hard

Famous Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones has shared a motivational video on social media, urging his fellow Ghanaians to work hard and achieve their dreams.

Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones Photo Source: freezymacbonesofficial

Source: TikTok

In the video, Freezy could be seen in a plush restaurant, wearing a beautiful peach suit and a smile on his face. He showed off his Bentley car keys, his expensive watch, and other properties he owned, stating that hard work pays off. He said that through hard work, he now has a lot of things many people dream of.

Freezy, who made it to the top as a boxer from a modest background, added that nothing was impossible if people worked hard and believed in themselves. He said he was grateful for his success and wanted to inspire others to follow their passion.

The video has gone viral on TikTok, with many Ghanaians praising Freezy for his positive message. Some of his fans commented that they were proud of him and how far he had come.

Freezy Macbones warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Kofi Agatu Domsuro Semanhyia said:

It ain’t easy been freezy ✌️Longlife n more Strength

babsgambo2 wrote:

Am dreaming long life and good health do have

Prosperity80s commented:

A Definition Of Humble Beginnings- Congratulations Freezy! You’re An Inspiration To Many Ghanaians

AUTHENTIC reacted:

Thank you so much brother,since you won this fight your are making noise paaa

Freezy Macbones gets lots of support

In another story, some politicians and sports personalities went to support Freezy Macbones in his middleweight bout at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Freezy Macbones defeated Nigerian boxer Oladimeji Salami by knockdown to win his third fight.

Freezy Macbones was initially scheduled to fight Senegalese boxer Seydou Konate, but the contest was cancelled.

Source: YEN.com.gh