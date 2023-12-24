Some politicians and sports personalities went to support Freezy Macbones in his middleweight at the Bukom Boxing Arena

Freezy Macbones defeated Nigerian boxer Oladimeji Salami by knockdown to win his third fight

Freezy Macbones was initially scheduled to fight Senegalese boxer Seydou Konate, but the contest was cancelled

Some high-profile personalities graced Bukom Boxing Arena for the Freezy Macbones vs. Oladimeji Salami middleweight contest fight on December 23, 2023.

Among the dignitaries were John Mahama, Asamoah Gyan John Dumelo, Azumah Nelson, Zenator and Rawlings.

Zenator posted images from the night on Facebook, describing it as a great night.

The bout saw Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah, popularly known as Freezy Macbones, defeat Nigerian boxer Oladimeji Salami in a middleweight contest.

Coming into Saturday’s bout, Salami was 5-0, but a round three knockdown by Freezy Macbones ensured victory.

It was the third victory of Freezy Macbones professional career.

In the undercard of the bout, Abu Kamoko, the son of Bukom Banku, earned a Technical Knockout over his Nigerian opponent, Jireh Yakubu, in their amateur cruiser-weight bout.

