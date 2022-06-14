Popular Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson has decried the current state of the economy being experienced by many Ghanaians

In light of this, Mr Blackson said he would be prepping himself to run for president for Ghana in the next 12 years

Many people have empathised with his plight as some share that they are confused since the comedian has a rich status in the society

Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson has bemoaned the current state of the economy as well as the rising standard of living in Ghana.

He noted that due to the rising cost of living in the country, he would prep himself to run for president in the next 12 years in order to ease the financial burden on the ordinary Ghanaian.

"Looks like I’m going to prepare myself to run for president in 12 yrs. I think the people needs me," he said in a tweet.

Highlighting some of the hardships in a series of tweets which have since gone viral, Mr Blackson shared that the price of furniture as well as electrical appliances have shot up. He noted that as compared to the cost of items in the U.S., items here in Ghana are overpriced.

C’mon Ghana why are things so damn expensive? I just tried to buy furniture and appliances and they are over twice the price of what they cost me in the U.S.

In another tweet shared on his official Twitter page, he pleaded with the government to lower duties on imported goods in order for store owners to also reduce the price of goods sold to the ordinary Ghanaian.

He also noted that the high cost of tampons and menstrual pads, saying:

I love my continent but we have to do better to help our people. I found out the other day that little girls in the remote areas can’t afford tampons or pads so they drop out of school because they are embarrassed to bleed around boys smh.

In another tweet, he shared his frustration as to why people living in the country are paying such high rates for things. He said:

We are not at war with anyone so why are we paying the price for other people’s problem. West Africa is probably the poorest part of the world but sh*t cost the most why?

The popular comedian also shared in another tweet saying that Ghana is blessed with so many resources and does not understand why the country is bent heavily on importing materials.

Many people react to Michael Blankson's rants about rising economic hardships

@FvcK_SoCiety_19:

Blackson 4️⃣ president of Ghana ✊

@atsonaceflow:

unless you dey talk USA, you stand a better chance there, here dem go chop your money freeee

@Ellis_gh:

The Michael for president jokes dey enter your head??

@CjKofi:

Anyone who encourages you to do this just wants to spend your money

@AsieduMends:

Target market sef dey complain na me common floor member

@ayishatu_:

If Michael is complaining then imagine what the ordinary person is going through. May Allah help us

@barden_orion:

Even Michael…hmmm Ghana we Dey

@themrvan:

Target market ohn? Herrh, ACCCRRAAAAA!!!

@kwesi_dadson:

@ace_rbk the cost of living, check like e reach San Francisco level oo. Time catch be that. Make we lef

