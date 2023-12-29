McBrown, Jackie Appiah, Tracey Boakye, And Other Stars With The Best Celebrity Christmas Photos
- It's Christmas once again and many Ghanaian celebrities have graced our timelines with lovely season photos
- Stars like Jackie Appiah, Nana Ama McBrown, Nadia Buari, Tracey Boakye, and others glowed in their photos
- YEN.com.gh compiled some of the best celebrity photos for Christmas below
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make YEN Better Now.
Ghana's top stars have fully embraced the social media era, blessing fans with a feast of glossy photoshoots to celebrate festive seasons.
This year's Christmas has not been different as many entertainers and influencers have tapped photographers, makeup artists, and stylists to produce eye-catching seasonal concepts.
From lounging in lush greenery to posing with extravagant gifts and desserts, their photoshoot aesthetics exude luxury and flair.
PAY ATTENTION: Let the battle of the stars BEGIN! Voting for the YEN Entertainment Awards 2023 is LIVE!
With their masterful holiday photoshoots, Ghana's celebs prove they have their fingers on the pulse and lenses of the visual social media era. Their award-worthy photos spread seasonal joy while satiating their fans' visual cravings.
Nana Ama McBrown to Serwaa Amihere and Berla Mundi, many celebrities have curated magazine-worthy images to spread holiday cheer to their followers.
1. Nana Ama McBrown:
2. Jackie Appiah:
3. Juliet Ibrahim:
4. Nadia Buari:
5. Tracey Boakye:
6. Berla Mundi:
7. Van Vicker:
8. Serwaa Amihere:
9. Emelia Brobbey:
10. Kafui Danku:
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh