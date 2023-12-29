I t's Christmas once again and many Ghanaian celebrities have graced our timelines with lovely season photos

Stars like Jackie Appiah, Nana Ama McBrown, Nadia Buari, Tracey Boakye, and others glowed in their photos

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the best celebrity photos for Christmas below

Ghana's top stars have fully embraced the social media era, blessing fans with a feast of glossy photoshoots to celebrate festive seasons.

This year's Christmas has not been different as many entertainers and influencers have tapped photographers, makeup artists, and stylists to produce eye-catching seasonal concepts.

From lounging in lush greenery to posing with extravagant gifts and desserts, their photoshoot aesthetics exude luxury and flair.

Jackie Appiah, McBrown, and Van Vicker had some of the best celebrity X'mas photos Photo source: @jackieappiah, @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

With their masterful holiday photoshoots, Ghana's celebs prove they have their fingers on the pulse and lenses of the visual social media era. Their award-worthy photos spread seasonal joy while satiating their fans' visual cravings.

Nana Ama McBrown to Serwaa Amihere and Berla Mundi, many celebrities have curated magazine-worthy images to spread holiday cheer to their followers.

1. Nana Ama McBrown:

2. Jackie Appiah:

3. Juliet Ibrahim:

4. Nadia Buari:

5. Tracey Boakye:

6. Berla Mundi:

7. Van Vicker:

8. Serwaa Amihere:

9. Emelia Brobbey:

10. Kafui Danku:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh