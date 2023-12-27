Ghana's Detty December festivities season is gradually stretching beyond the borders of its capital

In Aburi, a plush ceremony drew a tall list of GH Celebs who were spotted enjoying themselves

So far, videos of McDan, Efia Odo and more clad in white have surfaced on the internet

On December 26, 2023, the all-white Little Havana party was held in Aburi to mark this year's Boxing Day.

The event has been happening for the past four years and over in Aburi and has been a highlight of Ghana's Detty December festivities.

This year's edition of Little Havana equally fielded an exciting party worth the patronage of scores of high-profile personalities from the country's capital.

Top Ghanaian personalities attend the Little Havana Boxing Day party in Aburi

Little Havanna is heralded as the biggest all-white VIP party in Africa serving the continent's most renowned young entrepreneurs and career professionals.

This year, the event brought together the likes of Dr Daniel Mckorley, the Ghanaian millionaire who is behind the McDan Group of companies.

The business magnate is reportedly worth 600 million dollars, with high-end assets including a private jet.

Also spotted in Aburi, was Kennedy Osei, the lawyer son of multi-billionaire Osei Kwame Despite who runs Despite Media.

Efia Odo and LGBTQ+ socialites jam to hiplife classics

The Little Havanna all-white party also attracted scores of socialites including Efia Odo who was seen twerking at the venue.

LGBTQ+ personalities, Charlie Dior and Yankey himself were also seen clad in white enjoying themselves to some hiplife classics.

Wendy Shay and Black Stars players spotted Akwaaba Village

Earlier, YEN.com.h reported about the new set of celebrities who thronged the Akwaaba Village to lend their support to Afua Asantewaa Aduonum.

Wendy Shay, Asamoah Gyan, John Mensah and many others were spotted at the venue cheering Afua on as she looks forward to becoming a new Guinness World record holder.

