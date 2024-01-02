Black Sherif, in an interview, opened up about how far he has come as a musician and how much he believes in his talent

The musician said his talent was one thing no man could doubt, adding that the journey to the top was not easy

Black Sherif mentioned that music meant a lot to him, noting that he had to sacrifice a lot and take many risks before becoming successful

Black Sherif shared insights into the difficulties and successes that have shaped his journey to fame in an interview. The artiste expressed appreciation for his progress and highlighted his strong confidence in his musical abilities.

Black Sherif openly discussed the hardships he encountered on his path to success, emphasizing the obstacles he had to overcome to establish his presence in the competitive music industry.

The musician said if there's anything people could doubt about him, it could never be his musical talent.

Talking about the sacrifices and risks he faced, Black Sherif described music as more than a career choice but something that was a deeply personal and meaningful journey.

Black Sherif revealed the passion behind his work, recounting the tough decisions he had to make and countless hours dedicated to perfecting his art. He mentioned that he started working hard towards his musical aspirations in high school.

Black Sherif warms hearts

Many Ghanaians were happy with Blacko and how far he had come as an artiste.

Taurus Queen said:

Blacko is cute ngl he has done a lot in his career so far

user7550305458877 wrote:

Man was waiting for the interview to end so he could light up his kk kush

Kelvina-Dorcas Kourtney reacted:

Blacko nso oye kama paa oo

Ghanamakehot wrote:

Blacko is highly spiritual

Black Sherif's dance

In another story, Black Sherif, during his performance at Afro Future, entertained the fans with a hilarious dance in the mid-performance.

The musician also caught attention with his unique outfit, clad in a sleeve dress with a leather breastplate and a Roman soldier-like skirt with large boots.

The fans cheered Black Sherif on as he showed off his incredible dance moves at the concert.

