Black Sherif, during his performance at Afro Future, entertained the fans with a hilarious dance in the mid-performance

The musician also caught attention with his unique outfit, clad in a sleeve dress with a leather breastplate and a Roman soldier-like skirt with large boots

The fans cheered Black Sherif on as he showed off his incredible dance moves at the concert

Black Sherif, one of the headliners of the Afro Future festival, entertained the fans with a hilarious dance in the middle of the performance while also catching attention with his unique outfit.

Black Sherif Dresses Like Warlord, Does Hilarious Dance On Stage Photo Source: GH Hyper

Source: TikTok

The Ghanaian rapper took the stage at the El Wak Stadium in Accra by storm on Thursday, December 28, 2023, as part of the two-day event that celebrates African culture and music.

Black Sherif delivered an energetic and captivating performance, singing some of his popular tracks and freestyling with the crowd.

However, what stole the show was his hilarious dance in the middle of his performance, where he mixed Azonto with other dance styles. The fans loved his sense of humour and cheered him on as he did the dance.

The rapper also drew attention with his unique outfit, which consisted of a sleeve dress with a leather breastplate and a Roman soldier-like skirt with large boots. The outfit was a mix of traditional and modern elements, showing his unique style and personality.

Black Sherif gets many laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

_yo_nat said:

He Dey dress like he Dey go war

cookie_the_villian said:

What’s this dispatch rider dressing

ghana_rviews reacted:

This is how I’m dancing in 2024 blacko to the whole wiase

pappa_rhule said:

His dressing is like one of the killers in Van Damme's Cyborg movie

Simona Strong's performance

In another story, Strongman's daughter, Simona, was spotted in high spirits on her school's last day of the term.

Her "our day" outfit and dramatic performance for the third occasion have gotten many netizens talking.

Netizens heaped Simona with significant praise, appreciating her stagecraft and confidence.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh