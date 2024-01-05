A Ghanaian man who works as a loading boy, in a street interview, revealed that he makes up to GH¢8k a month

The young man explained that as a loading boy, his job is to get passengers to board buses at the bus station

Many people were stunned by how much he made and said that their white-collar jobs did not pay them close to that

A young Ghanaian man who works as a loading boy has revealed that he makes up to GH¢8k a month by helping bus drivers and conductors get passengers.

The loading boy shared his surprising story in a street interview with a local media outlet.

Trotro loading boy speaks. Photo Source: rtv_ghana

Source: TikTok

He said that his job was to persuade people to board the buses that he was assigned to. According to him, he uses various tactics to attract customers, such as shouting the destination of the bus.

He mentioned that after the bus was full, the conductor would give him a cut of the fare, which ranged from GH¢5 to GH¢10, depending on the distance and the number of passengers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The loading boy also said that he made an average of GH¢300 daily, which amounted to approximately GH¢8k a month. However, he revealed that the money was not enough for his survival because of the responsibilities on his shoulders.

His story stunned many Ghanaians who watched the interview, as they could not believe that a loading boy could make so much money. Some people said that they were earning less than him in their white-collar jobs and wondered if they had made the wrong career choices.

Loading boy sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

nanaappiah74 said:

People don’t know that loading boy and mate pay better than most respectable jobs in Ghana here

Hajia Efya commented:

How do I join this job 300 a day is okay

No harm in trying wrote:

a month 7000+ and he said is not enough

Fashionable mate goes viral

In another story, a Ghanaian bus conductor in a video shared on TikTok looked fashionable as he stood by the street asking customers to board the vehicle.

He rocked a brown T-shirt and bell jeans with black shoes and a bicycle hat, which amazed many Ghanaians.

In the comments section of the video, Ghanaians praised the conductor for looking presentable.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh