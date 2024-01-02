Many Ghanaians are hailing Kantanka Automobile after photos of one of its vehicles went viral on X

However, many people noticed the vehicle bared a striking resemblance with the Chinese brand ZXAUTO Grandlion

This had many people questioning whether Kantanka built its vehicles from scratch or just assembled parts

A photo of a Kantanka vehicle has gone viral on social media platform X, with many Ghanaians praising the local automobile manufacturer for its innovation and quality.

However, some eagle-eyed Ghanaians also noticed that the vehicle looked very similar to the ZXAUTO Grandlion, a Chinese-made pickup truck that was launched in Ecuador in 2022.

Kantanka-made vehicle goes viral

Source: Twitter

The photo, which was posted by a user named @malikofori, showed a Kantanka truck parked. The post received many likes and comments, with many users expressing their admiration and support for Kantanka, which is Ghana’s most popular car manufacturing company.

However, some users also pointed out the striking resemblance between the Kantanka truck and the ZXAUTO Grandlion, which have similar shapes, sizes, grilles, headlights, and tail lights. The only difference between the two cars was the logo.

Kantanka vehicle sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Godsonhector227 said:

Kantanka just dey assemble and dey change logo I beg, the car has already been built by the car maker

Gee_Brown_ commented:

This is what I have been saying ever since I read some article concerning kantanka automobile…this man no dey make any cars he just dey assemble them…

cool_nudy reactions

Chale, your man just Dey assemble cars… I’ve never seen Kantanka built from scratch lol I’m ready for anyone who wanna prove me wrong… if you talk dem sey ebe hate

kobby330050 reacted:

No be same car be this ? If they come out to say the assemble. Fine.

GH man builds car

In another story, a video of a Ghanaian man showcasing the electric car he built has gone viral.

The car functions on five car batteries and can cover 100 kilometres when fully charged.

Many people who saw the video commended the young man for his innovation.

