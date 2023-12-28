Don Little, in a video, was spotted driving a brand new wine-coloured Mercedez Benz

The actor, who originally owned a Toyota Corolla, seems to have upgraded as he proudly drove the car

The video was shared on social media, and it sparked reactions from Ghanaians, who were stunned to see him drive the vehicle

Ghanaian actor and comedian Don Little has shown off his new car, a wine-coloured Mercedez Benz, in a video that has gone viral on social media. The video was shared by a fan who took the video while the actor drove the vehicle.

Don Little Spotted Driving Brand New Benz Photo Source: akosuabema4u

Source: TikTok

In the video, Don Little was seen driving the car with a smile on his face as folks who were present praised him and called him by all manner of big names. The actor, who was previously known to own a Toyota Corolla, seemed to have upgraded his ride and his status as he proudly flaunted the new vehicle.

The video has received thousands of views and hundreds of comments from his fans and netizens, who were amazed by the new car and his success. Many expressed their happiness for him and wished him more blessings. Others joked about his height and how he managed to drive the car.

Don Little sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ekklēsiä Ministries Int. said:

Why can’t he just use a driver? He’ll end up killing innocent people on the road

Userr33467 wrote:

Go and check European countries and us u see disabled ppl driving what’s wrong with him driving

yale101 reacted:

This is not safe for the road. Cars no be joke o hmm

Don Little responds to accident rumours

In another story, Don Little made a video debunking claims that he has been arrested, throwing shots at the individuals peddling the rumours.

The actor made the video in a luxurious suite, stating that he was in a plush location chilling while people were claiming he was behind bars.

On Friday, December 8 2023, news broke that Don Little had knocked down a motorcyclist with his vehicle and had been taken into custody.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh