A video of a Ghanaian man showcasing the electric car he has built has gone viral

The car functions on five car batteries and can cover 100 kilometers when fully charged

Many people who saw the video commended the young man for the innovation

A young Ghanaian mechanic has been applauded for his creativity and ingenuity after he built an electric vehicle.

Speaking in an interview with Daily View Gh on YouTube, the young man who prefers to be identified as flash said he spent $12,000 equivalent to GH¢140,000 on the vehicle.

Sharing some details, the young man reveals that it took him three years to build the car which runs on five car batteries and functions without engine.

Touching on the mileage, he explained that the vehicle can cover within 100 kilometers.

Quizzed as to whether he had reached out any automobile company for support, he answered no.

"I have not reached out Kantanka or anyone for help, I believe in working on my own, the only issue I know will be an impediment is funding,"

He concluded by opening up on plan to build another vehicle capable of travelling 200 kilometers.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 7000 likes and 30 comments.

Ghanaians commend the young man

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video showered pries on the young ma for being innovative.

@kingsleyosei178 indicated:

My friend, you are too good , but say the truth, you are a scholar. Electrical engineer in Ghana who did not go to school. I know a university student who can't speak english. But your English tells me, you are a graduate. Don't tell us you didn't go to school.

@jamesokyere commented:

I hope the Ghanaian leaders sees this then invest in it

@sethcoffie4815 indicated:

Amen oooooh, you'll stay for sure bro. More vim, keep it up beloved

@ghanankoaa966 wrote:

Please am asking ooo, what is the power of the motor?

KsTU builds electric car

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that some students at Kumasi Technical University (KsTu) have built an electric vehicle.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of GH One TV, the head of the Automotive and Agricultural Mechanization Engineering department at KsTu said the university does not see moulding of coal pots as an achievement as has been made believe.

As a department, he said there were innovative things like the electric vehicle, which students of the university are working on.

Source: YEN.com.gh