Gino, the trusted food brand has announced on their social media that they will be sharing food with everyone present at the Akwaaba Village tonight.

Afua Asantewaa who is on the verge of setting a new world record has won the love and admiration of all and Gino wants to reward all those who have taken time out of their day to troop in the Akwaaba Village and show their support a plate of Jollof and a bowl of goat meat light soup

This news has many social media users excited as many have commented they will be at the grounds today to give their support.

Gino announces to food at Akwaaba Village to Climax Afua Asantewaa sing-a-thon Photo Credit: @ginotomatomix, @afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: Instagram

Gino’s announcement

The announcement comes at the back of the stellar achievement by Afua Asantewaa. Her Strength, determination, and poise have won the hearts of many. For a feat that seemed impossible, she has shown that with a determined spirit, one can achieve anything. Gino has taken this message Afua is sharing and taken it upon themselves to feed everyone who will come out to support her tonight.

Empty stomach support de3 daabi da! Get yourself a free bowl of #Ginofied Jollof or goat light soup and let's power up for the final hours of Afua Asantewaa's attempt to set a new Guinness World Record. See you at the Akwaaba village!

View Post Below

Social media reaction to this announcement

Here are some captions made by some Ghanaians online:

@arcosualona commented:

We all go turn up

@colnx commented:

And I must be there

@inspirers_hope_with_emefa commented:

I'm coming oooo

Source: YEN.com.gh